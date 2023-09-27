SOTI brings Microsoft Entra ID Shared Device Mode and Secure Cloud Hosting on Microsoft Azure to Mobile Customers Around the World

MUNICH, Germany, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SOTI, a leading provider of Enterprise Mobility Management solutions, announces its integration of Microsoft Entra ID Shared Device Mode today at SOTI SYNC 23, building on its existing secure cloud hosting on Microsoft Azure. As the Diamond sponsor of SOTI’s sold out partner and user conference, Microsoft will participate in a keynote that spotlights expert analysis on the potential of generative AI software in industries including transportation, logistics, travel, retail and more.

“More and more organizations are purchasing mobile technology to optimize frontline operations but are faced with the challenge of having no visibility into those devices – costing them time and money,” said Gaurav Singla, Senior Director, Strategic Partners Sales, Americas & MENA at SOTI. “Microsoft Azure’s open and flexible cloud computing platform, together with the SOTI ONE Platform, brings innovative applications to communicate between and manage the business-critical devices needed to address these challenges. At SOTI SYNC we reveal how SOTI and Microsoft are continuing to bring new benefits to our mutual customers with Microsoft Entra ID Shared Device Mode.”

Expanding on its relationship with Microsoft, SOTI MobiControl integrates Microsoft Entra ID to allow administrators to enforce security policies, distribute Microsoft 365 applications, and remotely manage configurations on shared Android devices while simplifying user authentication by enabling access to multiple applications with just one set of login credentials. With Azure, deployed by over 95% of Fortune 500 customers, and SOTI, organizations can bridge IT Infrastructure to the cloud to enable administrators to enforce security policies.

“We’re glad to see SOTI enhancing its cloud solutions by integrating with Microsoft Azure and Entra ID. This empowers global business leaders to efficiently manage shared devices for their frontline workers,” said Kerri Connolly, Microsoft’s Managing Director of Global Partner Solutions. “SOTI’s strong product integration with Azure ensures scalability, security, and enables employees to focus on essential projects, providing organizations with scalable device solutions.”

SOTI SYNC 23 is taking place at the Westin Grand Munich Hotel and features keynotes from renowned experts, workshops and presentations on a wide range of industry and mobile application topics. SOTI SYNC is where technology experts accelerate their business and network with industry leaders in mobile technology from around the globe. Attendees participate in live demonstrations of the latest technologies from SOTI and test the latest hardware and software products from industry innovators to learn how new generations of tools and technologies can help optimize and elevate their business operations.

