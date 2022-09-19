South Star Battery Metals Announces Approval of Phase 1 Construction Permit for Santa Cruz Mine in Brazil, Meetings with State of Bahia Development & Industrial Agencies and the Port Facilities in Salvador Officials

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — South Star Battery Metals Corp. (“South Star” or the “Company”) (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has received the construction permit for its Santa Cruz Mine in Brazil from the municipality of Itabela on September 15, 2022. In addition, South Star held meetings with the State of Bahia development agency, the Bahia industrial confederation as well as representatives from the port facilities in Salvador, Bahia.

Richard Pearce, CEO of South Star, said, “The municipal construction permit was the final approval we needed for Phase 1 construction to begin in earnest, and are pleased to have achieved this important milestone. Once again, we would like to thank the mayor of Itabela and his/her team for their continued support of South Star. We look forward to working closely with them through construction and the start of commercial production in Q4 of 2023.”

Mr. Pearce continued, “We also had positive meetings with the State of Bahia development and industrial agencies, as well representatives from the major port facilities in Salvador. We presented additional details about Santa Cruz and our planned growth through Phase 2 (25,000 tpy of concentrates) and Phase 3 (50,000 tpy of concentrates). Santa Cruz will be the first major industrial facility in the municipality and one of the largest in the region as we scale operations. The State of Bahia has a long history of successful mineral resource development and operations, and we are privileged to be operating in a state with strong ties to the sector. The port facilities in Salvador are world class and are one of several excellent alternatives to export our product to the world. Santa Cruz has unparalleled existing infrastructure to support our planned expansions. The existing infrastructure and facilities are significant factors contributing to our low capital intensity as well as our projected first quartile operating costs. We look forward to being the first new graphite production in the Americas in decades. We greatly appreciate all the representatives and our team’s participation in these productive meetings and supporting South Star.”

ABOUT SOUTH STAR BATTERY METALS CORP

South Star Battery Metals Corp. is a Canadian battery metals project developer focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in the Americas. South Star’s Santa Cruz Graphite Project, located in Southern Bahia, Brazil is the first of a series of industrial and battery metals projects that will be put into production. Brazil is the second-largest graphite-producing region in the world with more than 80 years of continuous mining. Santa Cruz has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot-plant testing (>30t) has been completed. The results of the testing show that approximately 65% of Cg concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95%-99% Cg. With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star is carrying its development plan towards Phase 1 production projected in Q4 2023 (Q4 is stated in second paragraph).

South Star’s next project in the development pipeline is in Alabama situated in the center of a developing electric vehicle, aerospace and defense hub in the southeastern United States. The Project, a historic mine active during World Wars I & II, has initiated its maiden drilling campaign with results expected in Q1 2023. Trenching, sampling, analysis and preliminary metallurgic testing has been completed. The testing indicated a traditional crush/grind/flotation concentration circuit achieved grades of approximately 96-97% with approximately 86% recoveries. South Star is executing on its plan to create a multi-asset, diversified battery metals company with near-term operations in strategic jurisdictions. South Star trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STS, and on the OTCQB under the symbol STSBF.

South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education and stewardship. To learn more, please visit the Company website at http://www.southstarbatterymetals.com .

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, P.E., a “Qualified Person” under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of South Star Battery Metals Corp.

