SouthGobi to announce third quarter 2019 results on November 13, 2019

VANCOUVER, Nov. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) announces that its board of directors (the “Board”) will approve the financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the third quarter of 2019 on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. These results will be released on November 13, 2019.

About SouthGobiSouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi Region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.Contact:Investor RelationsKino Fu

Office: +852 2156 7030 (Hong Kong)

+1 604 762 6783 (Canada)

Email: kino.fu@southgobi.comWebsite: www.southgobi.com

