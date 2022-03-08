Space Engine Systems is turning its development of hypersonic flight systems to meet the new defence challenges

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Space Engine Systems https://www.spaceenginesystems.com/ has developed airbreathing hypersonic ramjet engines to power its 100% reusable unmanned technology demonstrator at Mach 5 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7FsSBJVwys. Its technology was recognized in Aerospace Year-in-Review https://aerospaceamerica.aiaa.org/year-in-review/hypersonic-flight-systems-from-research-and-testing-to-business-analysis/. The SES ramjet demonstrator could be launched from a fighter jet. SES’s new technology demonstrator, the Hello-1 Experimental, also reusable, uses a combined turbo-ramjet and could be horizontally launched from a conventional airport, no rocket required.

The new challenges to North American defence are front page news: “Ukraine war sparks fresh calls for urgency on upgrading North America’s defences” (Canadian Press March 5, 2022).

“NORAD commander Gen. Glen Van Herck warned top Canadian government and military leaders about the threat hypersonic missile technology poses to North American security.” CBC November 30, 2021. https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/commander-norad-hypersonic-weapons-canada-position-1.6268141. Hypersonic missiles can travel at more than five times the speed of sound and have vast ranges. The technology can bob and weave through the atmosphere and avoid interception en route to its target. “Hypersonics will challenge my ability to defend North America.” General Van Herck continued. The Russian 3M22 Zircon flies so fast and low – at speeds up to Mach 6 and at a low atmospheric-ballistic trajectory – that they can penetrate traditional anti-missile defense systems.

How real is the threat of a hypersonic missile attack on North America? “Putting his (Putin) nuclear force on high alert, anyone who gets in his way should be ready to face ‘consequences they have never seen’ before. Add to all this the mounting reports questioning Putin’s state of mind and you have a terrifying cocktail.” (Thomas Friedman. NYT March 1, 2022).

A Russian hypersonic missile launched from Murmansk could reach the Northern headquarters of NATO, housed with the headquarters of the Canadian Air Force in Winnipeg, in fifty minutes.

Space Engine Systems proposes to apply its already proven technology so that hypersonic “interceptors” could be developed and deployed within eighteen months. Canadian technology could be defending North America.

