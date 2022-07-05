Space Engine Systems: Our Plans for Hypersonic and Space Flight

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Space Engine Systems Inc. (SES) –

Our Plans for Hypersonic and Space Flight: https://youtu.be/awVfLUjwMxI

About Space Engine Systems

Our Mission is to push the boundaries of sustainable hypersonic flight and space accessibility at the lowest cost.

Space Engine Systems is relentlessly pursuing our passion for high-speed flight and space accessibility. Our path includes completion of full scale engine testing in 2021; Hello 1 Experimental flight tests in 2022; and HELLO-1 sub-orbital, point to point and low earth orbit (LEO) missions in 2023. HELLO-2 will build on these missions and provide orbital payload services for a lunar mission. Crewed missions for HELLO-1 will begin in 2025; stay tuned for HELLO-2 crewed mission schedule.

SES maintains the highest standards of quality and security and is certified under AS9100D, ISO9001, and Controlled Goods Program

Web: www.spaceenginesystems.com

Media contact: [email protected]

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6623dc27-7a7a-4459-95c7-5251c0d505b5



CBJ Newsmakers