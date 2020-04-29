TORONTO, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sparton Resources Inc. (TSXV.SRI) (“Sparton” or the “Company”) announced today that, due to restricted working conditions related to the current COVID-19 Pandemic it has extended the date for filing its 2019 year end Financial Statements (“FS”) and Management Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”).



