Tuesday, October 1, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Speakers announced for M&A Worldwide’s global conference in Toronto connecting Canadian Private Equity with international M&A experts

Speakers announced for M&A Worldwide’s global conference in Toronto connecting Canadian Private Equity with international M&A experts

Speakers announced for M&A Worldwide’s global conference in Toronto connecting Canadian Private Equity with international M&A experts

Hosted by Canadian advisor Robbinex on October 24, limited seats are available at
http://m-a-worldwide.ca/toronto2019TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — M&A Worldwide (MAWW) announced the speakers who will deliver M&A insight to Canadian and North American businesses at its semi-annual global conference being held for the first time in Toronto. Limited seats are available at the one-day Inter-exchange on Thursday October 24 providing corporate and strategic buyers the unique opportunity to connect with MAWW business brokers and M&A experts from around the world.Speakers include:Dr. Mark DeVolder, Change Expert, Author and Internationally Acclaimed Motivational Speaker will reveal why 70 per cent of most change initiatives fail to achieve their stated goals. Recognized as a global authority on transitions, DeVolder has presented his high-energy, humour-filled business acumen to the largest and most successful organizations in the world. In his keynote “Harnessing the Hurricane”, DeVolder will unveil straightforward strategies that produce dramatic results.Buck Young, Co-Founder and Executive Director, CannTx Life Science will share his experiences in the Cannabis Industry as a grower and leading developer in the micropropagation of clones and the “Million Dollar Room”.
CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
Solstice Gold Announces Results of Six Hole Reconnaissance Drill Program from Its Meliadine Area Gold Project, Nunavut
Solstice Gold Announces Results of Six Hole Reconnaissance Drill Program from Its Meliadine Area Gold Project, Nunavut
LFC debuts new charity logo on Champions League shirt
LFC debuts new charity logo on Champions League shirt