Speakers announced for M&A Worldwide’s global conference in Toronto connecting Canadian Private Equity with international M&A experts

Hosted by Canadian advisor Robbinex on October 24, limited seats are available at

http://m-a-worldwide.ca/toronto2019 TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — M&A Worldwide (MAWW) announced the speakers who will deliver M&A insight to Canadian and North American businesses at its semi-annual global conference being held for the first time in Toronto. Limited seats are available at the one-day Inter-exchange on Thursday October 24 providing corporate and strategic buyers the unique opportunity to connect with MAWW business brokers and M&A experts from around the world.Speakers include:Dr. Mark DeVolder, Change Expert, Author and Internationally Acclaimed Motivational Speaker will reveal why 70 per cent of most change initiatives fail to achieve their stated goals. Recognized as a global authority on transitions, DeVolder has presented his high-energy, humour-filled business acumen to the largest and most successful organizations in the world. In his keynote “Harnessing the Hurricane”, DeVolder will unveil straightforward strategies that produce dramatic results.Buck Young, Co-Founder and Executive Director, CannTx Life Science will share his experiences in the Cannabis Industry as a grower and leading developer in the micropropagation of clones and the “Million Dollar Room”.

