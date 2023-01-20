SPOD Lithium’s Field Crews Identify Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum (LCT) Pegmatites on Megali Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SPOD LITHIUM CORP. (“SPOD” or the “Company”) (CSE: SPOD) is pleased to report that field crews have identified Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum (LCT) pegmatites on it’s MegaLi lithium project, located in the James Bay region, Québec (the “Megali Property”). Numerous claim blocks share their borders with Patriot Battery Metals Inc’s Corvette property claims. The MegaLi Property is located approximately fifty (50) kilometres southwest of the LG4 reservoir.

The primary objective of the program was to evaluate the MegaLi Property’s lithium potential and uncover new LCT pegmatites by geological mapping and sampling. The field trip was executed between October 23 and October 28, 2022 and despite some challenging weather conditions, SPOD is very pleased with the positive results obtained this early in the exploration cycle and is looking forward to the follow up exploration program currently being planned.

The Dahrouge Geological Consulting’s report prepared in connection with the initial exploration program on the MegaLi Property highlighted that claims Block A, C and D merit a more intensive follow up. Results obtained from claim Block D can be considered as a true exploration success with Tantalum (Ta) results up to 114 ppm and Cesium (Cs) results up to 126 ppm. This level of enrichment, combined with high Rubidium (Rb) values of 2,480 ppm, is a proximity indicator for spodumene bearing pegmatites. The combination of these strong geochemical signatures within the presence of large pegmatites, highlights similarities with the CV pegmatite system. Block C also displays a strong Rb-Ta anomaly, possibly related to the same five kilometre trend. Bloc A also highlights a cluster of Rb-Ta anomalies forming a pluri-kilometric trend located close to a north-east Proterozoic dyke, easily recognizable by a strong magnetic signature. Due to the challenging weather conditions, claim Block F was not visited and marked the end of the initial exploration program.

Spod Lithium Corp. would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate Patriot Battery Metals for their drill results announced earlier this week in hole CV22-083 (see Patriot Battery Metals press release dated January 18, 2023), which returned a 156.9 metre interval grading 2.12% LiO2 at the CV5 pegmatite. The CV5 LCT pegmatite is located less than three kilometres north-east from Block C of the MegaLi Property.

Spod Lithium’s MegaLi project consists of 78 mining claims covering a total area of 3,996.67 hectares (40 square kilometers). The MegaLi Property is adjacent to Patriots Corvette project (see map above) and located proximal to the Trans-Taiga Road, airport and power line infrastructural corridor in the James Bay region in the province of Québec.

