Spordle acquires HiSports

MONTREAL, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spordle, a national leader in Sports Technology, announced the acquisition of HiSports Ventures Ltd., the official and exclusive league and tournament management platform of all minor hockey in British Columbia, Canada.

In 2021, HiSports agreed to a five-year deal with BC Hockey and its districts as an exclusive and official supplier. All games in the BC Hockey jurisdiction must use the HiSports Electronic Scoresheet APP, regrouping 131 associations, over 2,750 teams and 65,000 minor hockey participants.

HiSports APP includes:

Electronic scoresheet

Scheduler

Referee booking

Sanctions

And other great functionalities beloved by users

Adding to the Spordle Ecosystem, HiSports APP will become Spordle Play which is already integrated to Hockey Canada Registry (HCR 3.0) platform powered by Spordle.

Spordle Play will be ready immediately for the 2022-23 season for the rest of the country. From now on, all game sheets will be digitalized for its use on tablets / smartphones to offer clients a better experience online and offline. Spordle Play will also assign referees to each game.

This transaction now positions Spordle as the leading provider of all minor hockey in British-Columbia and Quebec.

“We are very excited to have been able to create this amazing connection with HiSports Ventures Lte. from the start”, said Lyno Côté, President and CEO at Spordle. “This company has high standards like us and we will be able to benefit from their advanced technology. We are adding great knowledge and great staff to our business.”

Spordle develops and provides a Sports Management ERP to create, grow, and manage top-tier sports experiences. The platform helps major sports federations, clubs, associations, teams, leagues, and tournaments to manage efficiently on one Integrated Sports Management Platform.

Spordle Hockey Ecosystem supports more than 3,000 local associations, which have over 750,000 participants who participate in Hockey Canada sanctioned programs across the country each year.

“I am convinced that the combination of our strengths will lead to great successes”, said André Larouche, former President and Founder of HiSports Ventures Lte. “I am very excited to join the amazing Spordle team to continue building the best sport management tools in North America and beyond.”

About Spordle

Founded in 2009, Spordle was first and foremost born from a passion for sports and a healthy respect for the values associated with its practice. The company develops and provides a Sports Management ERP to create, grow, and manage top-tier sports experiences. The platform helps major sports federations, clubs, associations, teams, leagues, and tournaments to manage efficiently on one Integrated Sports Management Platform. These organizations are also part of the Spordle Network, the largest network of sports websites that reaches millions of unique monthly visitors in Canada. The platform processes over $200M yearly in online registrations and transactions. For more information on Spordle, please visit Spordle.com or follow through social media on Facebook and Twitter.

About HiSports

‘Founded in 2015, HiSports started with the simple idea that we could eliminate paper and streamline the scoresheet’s highly manual process using technology. At first, it was a small project involving a few individuals from BC Hockey organizations and a small group of technical people that were passionate about sports. Our main goal was to make all BC Hockey associations paperless by creating an electronic scoresheet. The project quickly evolved into a small tech business that was focused on streamlining league operations to generate value for minor hockey organizations in BC.

HiSports is more than a technology solution; it is a human story, a team effort and it is proudly built by Sports People for Sports People. The platform is a commitment to benefit the game and most importantly our young amateur players.



