Spud announces fresh take on company brand

CALGARY, Alberta, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spud (or “The Company”) is thrilled to announce the launch of its refreshed company brand. While the brand might look different, Spud is still committed to providing families with healthy, locally sourced groceries that are sustainably delivered. Additionally, Spud continues to work towards eradicating food waste and leaving a positive impact on the planet.

“After 25 years in business, it was time to better align Spud’s brand identity to reflect the company’s values and mission,” says Arndrea Scott, VP Marketing and Communications. “This meant not only modernizing the logo but bringing the company’s overarching principles to the forefront.”

Spud’s dedication to reducing environmental impacts, fighting food waste, buying with a purpose, cultivating a healthy community, and reducing packaging waste is now better reflected in its crisp, clean new brand look and feel.

From environmentally friendly delivery to supporting local, Spud is working to keep its impact low. By carpooling customers’ groceries, Spud is contributing taking cars off the road and cutting down on greenhouse gas emissions. In 2022, Spud was able to take 511,000 cars off the road by carpooling groceries.

Spud is committed to reducing food loss and waste by selling imperfect produce, that is still perfectly delicious to eat. In 2022, Spud saved 254,713 pounds of imperfect produce. Any surplus of food is rescued and distributed to those in need by working with Spud’s social impact partners. All other surplus is turned into compost and is used by Spud’s farm partners for livestock and farming.

The Company partners with over 600 local farmers and vendors, and by investing in those that share Spud’s values, the company can vote every day for the world it wants to live in. That doesn’t just mean selling locally grown food, it means that Spud only offer products that are healthy for people and the planet.

Spud makes eating healthy easy! The Company goal is to provide its communities with easy access to sustainably grown, high quality, local and organic produce. To select produce, Spud has a rigorous decision matrix based on quality, selection, locality and growing practices. Spud prioritizes local, in season produce wherever possible, many items picked just hours before shipping.

Spud has strict quality standards to ensure we don’t carry products with unnecessary additives, preservatives, hydrogenated fats, and artificial ingredients to ensure only the highest quality food is hitting warehouse shelves.

As a Certified B Corporation, Spud is committed to strengthening the communities where it works. Every year Spud works with charity partners supporting food waste and food insecurity. Last year, Spud raised over $30,000 for various organizations.

These values are demonstrated throughout The Company’s refreshed brand. With Spud’s new colours, updated web design and its revitalized mission, sustainability has never looked so fresh!

For more information, or to order online, visit www.spud.ca.

About Spud

Since its formation in 1998, Spud has provided families with healthy, locally sourced groceries, ordered online and sustainably delivered. We’ve grown to offer over 10,000 products to customers in Western Canada, obtaining B Corp certification and strengthening the communities we operate in. Find out more at spud.ca.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Leanna Kruk

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

403-390-2170

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers