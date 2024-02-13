Squamish Hospital Foundation fundraising for a CT scanner now a reality following $900k commitment from Woodfire LNG

Squamish, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Squamish Hospital Foundation announces that Woodfibre LNG has committed $900,000 toward the purchase of a new Computed Tomography (CT) scanner at Squamish General Hospital. This generous donation completes the Foundation’s fundraising contribution towards the new CT scanner and supports the purchase and installation of this essential diagnostic tool to be implemented as quickly as possible. This follows an announcement from the Government of British Columbia, approving Squamish General Hospital for a CT scanner.

A CT scanner allows doctors to see inside the body by using a combination of X-rays and a computer to create pictures of organs, bones and other tissues. Having a CT scanner at Squamish General Hospital will provide improved access to important diagnostic health services for residents of Squamish and the Sea-to-Sky corridor. Currently, Squamish residents need to travel to North Vancouver or to Whistler to receive a CT scan.

“This is wonderful news!” said Karen Vanzella, President of the Squamish Hospital Foundation, “With Woodfibre LNG’s generous donation towards our long-awaited CT scanner at Squamish General Hospital, this much needed medical service is finally a reality for Squamish.” She added “More than 20 years ago, our beloved Dr. Laverne Kindree saw the need for a CT Scanner at Squamish General Hospital. Since then, we have all worked tirelessly towards making this a reality. We are grateful to donors like Woodfibre LNG, Vancouver Coastal Health and so many others in Squamish for helping to make this important medical service commence soon.”

Beyond the immediate benefits for residents requiring a CT scan, the addition will also help free up local ambulances and improve response times in Squamish as there will be no need to transfer emergency patients who require an urgent scan. It will also help reduce wait times significantly for the region as a whole with additional capacity available for British Columbians.

“A CT scanner at Squamish General Hospital is a critical diagnostic apparatus the medical staff have long advocated for,” said Dr. Annie Gornall, Squamish Medical Staff Association President. “The Squamish medical staff are sincerely grateful to the Squamish Hospital Foundation, Vancouver Coastal Health and all our community members who have advocated with us for a local CT scanner. The generous donation by Woodfibre LNG will ensure that this project moves forward without delay. We sincerely thank everyone.”

The Squamish Hospital Foundation has been fundraising for a CT scanner and have raised $200,000 towards its purchase. With major funding from Vancouver Coastal Health now in place, the added $900,000 donation from Woodfibre LNG will complete funding requirements.

“Woodfibre LNG is tremendously pleased to complete the funding required to purchase a CT scanner for the Squamish Hospital. We recognize that Squamish’s health care needs are growing along with its population so it’s important for the community to have local access to state-of-the-art medical imaging,” said Christine Kennedy, President, Woodfibre LNG Limited.

“On behalf of Squamish Nation members living in the Squamish Valley, I am delighted that a CT scanner will be available in our community” said Nation elder and matriarch Gwen Harry. “Squamish General Hospital opened in 1954 and has been supported over the years through the kind generosity of many. I am so pleased that Woodfibre LNG will be making this significant donation to complete the Squamish Hospital Foundation’s fundraising requirements for the CT Scanner.”

In thanking Woodfibre LNG for their significant gift, the Squamish Hospital Foundation also wishes to acknowledge the kind generosity of all those that contributed to the fundraising effort to date. In the last five years, the Foundation has raised more than $1.35 million toward improving health care facilities and services in Squamish and the region.

The Foundation also wishes to acknowledge the tireless dedication and hard work of the doctors, nurses, other caregivers, and volunteers at the Squamish Hospital for their ongoing commitment to ensuring Squamish residents have access to the best health care services and facilities. Today’s announcement caps many years of persistent effort by many to secure this CT scanner for the hospital.

It is expected that the Squamish Hospital’s CT scanner will be operational sometime in 2025, following facility modifications to properly house the equipment, and delivery and installation of the scanner.

-30-

About Squamish Hospital Foundation

The Squamish Hospital Foundation is a volunteer non-profit organization dedicated to raising funds towards the purchase of identified needed equipment, and special project needs in Squamish and the STS corridor. Working with Vancouver Coastal Health, our medical staff, and many others, we collaboratively set priorities and raise the necessary funds for the betterment of patient care. Ensuring the Sea to Sky Region has access to high-quality comprehensive healthcare is our core mission.

About Woodfibre LNG

The Woodfibre LNG Project is owned by Woodfibre LNG Limited Partnership, owned 70 per cent by Pacific Energy Corporation (Canada) Limited and 30 per cent by Enbridge Inc. The Woodfibre LNG facility is being built on the site of the former Woodfibre pulp mill site, which is located about seven kilometres southwest of Squamish, B.C.

Woodfibre LNG is the first industrial project in Canada to recognize a non-treaty Indigenous government, Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation), as a full environmental regulator.



