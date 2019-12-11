Squire Mining Announces Corporate Name Change and Completion of Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Squire Mining Ltd. (CSE:TAAL | FWB:9SQ | OTCQB:SQRMF) (the “Company“) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated December 10, 2019, the Company has changed its name to Taal Distributed Information Technologies Inc., effective December 11, 2019.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares (“Common Shares“) on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for each ten (10) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the “Consolidation“). No fractional Common Shares were issued and any fractional interests resulting from the Consolidation were rounded up to the nearest whole Common Share. For further information regarding the Consolidation, please refer to the Company’s management information circular dated November 8, 2019, a copy of which can be found under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.The Company has reserved the stock symbol “TAAL” with the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) and, once all final conditions of the CSE have been satisfied, the Company expects its Common Shares to resume trading under the new stock symbol “TAAL”.Effective at the commencement of trading on December 16, 2019, the Company is expected to begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on a post-consolidated basis under the new stock symbol “TAAL”.As of December 10, 2019, the trading day prior to the completion of the Consolidation, there were 129,703,305 Common Shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company.The Company has recently rebranded and launched a new corporate website, with a new logo and domain at www.taal.com . The rebranding emphasizes the Company’s focus on its diversified business and its vision of the future of mining. The future of blockchain mining is built upon a stable infrastructure focused on fast, commercial data interchange, a transactional economy and user experience.About Squire Mining Ltd.Squire is a Canadian based technology company engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the business of operating, managing and developing cloud computing data infrastructure and system technology to support global blockchain applications related to Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin Core and other SHA-256 based digital assets.For further information contact:Angela Holowaychuk

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1 800-371-2809Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward‐looking information and statements include, but are not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, that are based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action, and, in certain cases, can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may” or “will”, or the negative forms of any of these words and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, future demand for Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin Core and other cryptocurrencies and risks related to the mining thereof, integration issues, personnel and staffing requirements and technological change and obsolescence, whether the Company’s ticker symbol will be changed, the anticipated timing of such change and the Company’s satisfaction of all final conditions of the CSE and its receipt of approval from the CSE and statements relating to the Company’s business and its vision of the future of blockchain and mining. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward looking information in this news release is made as of the date hereof and qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Squire disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

