SRHI Investor Update on 2021 Guidance

TORONTO, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSXV: SRHI) – SRHI Inc. (“SRHI” or the “Company”) today announces an update to the annual operational and capital guidance provided in its press release of February 4, 2021.

“In our first quarter results press release on May 13, 2021, we highlighted that we were assessing the developments at Don Gabriel and Papomono Masivo to determine if any adjustments may be required to our prior guidance for the remainder of 2021,” stated Michael Staresinic, CEO of the Company. “A number of factors have led us to adjust our assumptions while also instituting additional measures to both mitigate some of these effects while also improving the mine profile for 2022. Despite the impacts of restarting the operations, disruptions to supply chains and managing the impacts of COVID, we continue to expect that our operating and capital expenditures will be within the range previously forecasted, with production being at the low end of the estimate and capital expenditures to be at the high end, as shown below.”

“The success of MTV is driven by the successful construction and development of Papomono Masivo, and we still expect this to be completed before the end of the year,” said Joe Phillips, COO of the Company. “However, to be prudent, we have budgeted for a possible six to eight week delay in its completion date as the competitive labor market in Chile coupled with COVID restrictions are delaying our underground contractor’s ability to consistently staff and keep the necessary equipment operating during the construction period. This potential delay would push some expected production of late 2021 into early 2022.”

“We have been observing the performance of the Don Gabriel resource model since the restart of the mine and decided to take a more conservative approach to ore grade for the remainder of 2021. While the grade is projected to be lower than our previous budget, it is expected to be higher than that realized in recent months. We have decided to expand production by approximately 20% for the remainder of the year and extend production into the second quarter of 2022 to help offset the projected reduction in grade,” continued Mr. Phillips. “Historically, the Don Gabriel resource model has performed well and we therefore expect that the coming months will show a better reconciliation between the mine and model. We also expect to see higher grades in the mine in the next few months.”

“COVID has partially disrupted the last couple of months of operations including those of the third-party small miners we rely on to help utilize capacity,” added Mr. Staresinic. “As a result, we have lowered our expectations for their contribution to our production but believe that as Chile reopens over the next couple of months, that our assumptions are conservative.”

“Our annual guidance issued on February 4, 2021 reflected the best information available at the time as well as our best estimates about the impacts of COVID,” continued Mr. Staresinic. “The health and well-being of every person who helps in our business is our priority and much of what we are encountering is temporary in nature. We reiterate our 2021 operating and capital guidance but do expect copper production to be at the low end of this guidance and capital expenditures to be at the high end of this guidance,” concluded Mr. Staresinic.

Outlook for 2021 is as follows:

Operating information Year ended Copper (MTV Operations) Dec. 31, 2021 Cu Production (tonnes) 6,000 – 7,000 Cu Production (millions of pounds) 13.2 – 15.4 Cash Cost per Pound Produced (2) $2.60 – $2.90 Capital Expenditures ($ millions) $12 – $15

Guidance is based on certain estimates and assumptions, including but not limited to, mineral reserve estimates, grade and continuity of interpreted geological formations and metallurgical performance. Please refer to the revised and amended technical report prepared by Wood PLC, in respect of the Project filed on May 27, 2021 (the “Technical Report”) and to the Company’s SEDAR filings for complete risk factors. Cash Cost is a non-IFRS measure – Cash costs of production include all costs absorbed into inventory less non-cash items such as depreciation and non-site charges such as trucking charges capitalized to inventory. Cash costs per pound produced are calculated by dividing the aggregate of the applicable costs by copper pounds produced.

SRHI, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada is focused on growing copper production from, and further exploration of, its primary asset, MTV. Located in Salamanca, Chile, MTV is 70% owned by the Company and MTV’s main assets are the Minera Tres Valles mining complex and its 46,000 hectares of exploratory lands. For more information about SRHI, please, please visit www.srhi.ca .

