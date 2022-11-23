SSRG Completes Majority Acquisition of Sirius Security Services

WHITEHORSE, Yukon, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scarlet Security & Risk Group (SSRG) is pleased to announce its majority acquisition of Yukon’s long-time local provider, Sirius Security Services. The transaction is effective today. All staff and management will continue in their current roles and work alongside SSRG’s group of professionals and subject matter experts.

This exciting and mutually beneficial transaction creates an equity partnership and has been a long time in the making. All involved parties have spent considerable time to ensure mission, vision, values, and cultures are fully aligned.

The acquisition further expands SSRG’s remote northern operations, adding a team, office, and current operations in the Yukon region. It also adds major expertise and capacity to Sirius Security’s current offerings.

SSRG CEO Patrick Doyle commented, “Sirius Security is a well-known long term Yukon company that I am proud to be a part of. I’m excited to see us continue to expand our joint capabilities and further improve the quality and depth of our service to our northern customers.”

He went on to say “Northern Canada is our home and we are excited to continue to build on that focus and legacy. With this acquisition and the merger of our teams, we are in an enviable position in the Yukon to respond to the current and future needs in our sector while maximizing local impact and benefits.”

About Scarlet Security & Risk Group:

SSRG is one of Canada’s leading security companies. We provide a variety of client-centric security, technology and risk management and investigation solutions to our partners and customers across Canada. Our diverse, highly qualified team members and relentless commitment to excellence create superior results for our clients.

SSRG strives to maintain a diverse workplace that accurately reflects the communities we serve.

About Sirius Security Services:

Sirius Security Services was established by Founder and CEO Sonny Gray in 2003. Nearly 20 years later we are proud to be leaders in the Yukon’s security industry as we continue to provide consistent service and innovative solutions for our clients in terms of mobile patrol, alarm response and local guarding.

As a pioneer of the security industry in the Yukon, Sirius Security Services has successfully instituted security programs with all levels of government, including many local First Nations. Its success in the Yukon has been the result of a relentless focus on quality of service and continuous innovation.

For additional information:

Patrick Doyle

Cell: 1-867-446-6126 Sonny Gray

Cell: 1-867-333-0005



CBJ Newsmakers