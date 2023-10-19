St. Peter’s Drinks and Oak View Group Partner to Introduce Green Monké Hemp-Derived Drinks at Live Entertainment Venues Throughout U.S. and UK

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — St. Peter’s Drinks Inc. and global sports and live entertainment company Oak View Group (OVG) have teamed up to offer hemp-derived Green Monké Happy Sodas at select concert and sports venues within OVG’s expansive network across the U.S. and UK.

The strategic collaboration promises to transform the beverage industry by introducing a refreshing, hemp-infused drink alternative to traditional alcoholic beverages creating a unique and exciting concert and gameday experience for fans.

St. Peter’s has pioneered a line of delta-9 infused Green Monké Happy Sodas, which are approved for sale in various regions of the United States and Europe. The award-winning beverages offer a delightful, refreshing, and hangover-free alternative to traditional alcoholic drinks. Amid a burgeoning hemp-derived beverage category, Green Monké projects direct sales from this partnership to exceed $20 million in the next 24 months.

“We are excited to see a Green Monké in every concertgoer’s hands!” Pat Gleeson, president and CEO of St. Peter’s Drinks, parent company of Green Monké Happy Sodas, said. “This strategic partnership is not just changing the hemp-industry; it’s advancing it. Each time Green Monké is offered alongside alcohol, we win. With our great-tasting, low-calorie drinks available at OVG venues, concertgoers can keep their energy flowing throughout the show!”

Tom Pistore, president of OVG Canada, said: “By adding Green Monké Happy Sodas to menus at venues in the United States and UK, guests at Oak View Group-managed buildings will now have access to a delicious alternative to alcoholic beverages while enjoying an unparalleled fan experience.”

About Oak View Group (OVG):

Oak View Group (OVG) is a global sports and entertainment company founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015. OVG is focused on being a positive disruption to business as usual in the sports, live entertainment, and hospitality industries and currently has eight divisions across five global offices (Los Angeles, New York, London, Philadelphia, and Toronto). OVG oversees the operations of Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center; UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY; Moody Center in Austin, TX; Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs, CA; and the newly opened CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD; as well as arena development projects for Co-op Live in Manchester, UK; Anhembi Arena in São Paulo, Brazil; FirstOntario Centre Arena in Hamilton, ON; a New Arena and entertainment district in Las Vegas, NV; in Cardiff, Wales; and Vienna, Austria. More information is available at OakViewGroup.com, and follow OVG on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Green Monké Happy Sodas: Founded in 2018, Green Monké is the preeminent global brand in hemp-infused beverages, renowned across North America and the UK for its exceptional taste and uplifting effects. Green Monké offers a diverse product range, featuring hemp-based Delta-9 drinks offered to the mass markets, and a regulated cannabis-infused beverage line made available in regulated dispensaries. Green Monké is the trusted companion for entertainment, elevating moments with a casual buzz and serving as a desired alternative to alcoholic beverages. To follow Green Monké, visit instagram.com/drinkgreenmonke .

About St. Peter’s Drinks:

St. Peter’s Drinks Inc. is an established, award-winning beverage maker selling drinks in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Including Green Monké, St. Peter’s Drinks holds a diverse portfolio of beverages. St. Peter’s Spirits acquired the intellectual property rights to the Green Monké brand in 2021, has licensed the Dilmah Iced Tea brand for North America, and entered a global beverage partnership with Cookies (the world’s largest cannabis brand) in 2022. St. Peter’s continues to evaluate strategic acquisition opportunities.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains certain "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws concerning this new relationship and contract. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, projected revenue from, and impact of, this contract, the number of venues in which Green Monké will be sold, and the number of concertgoers who purchase these drinks.



