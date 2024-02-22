Stacy Yanchuk Oleksy Joins Money Mentors as CEO

Calgary, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Money Mentors is thrilled to announce the appointment of Stacy Yanchuk Oleksy as its new CEO. Stacy’s deep-rooted passion for helping Albertans, combined with her extensive background in credit counselling and her “open-door” leadership style, heralds a promising future for the organization.

“Joining Money Mentors is like coming home.”

Returning to her Alberta roots, Stacy brings a fresh perspective grounded in her extensive experience in credit counselling and financial education. “Alberta is more than just a place; it’s where my heart is. I’m committed to supporting the community that raised me,” Stacy reflects on her connection to Alberta. This sentiment underpins her vision for Money Mentors: to be an integral part of Albertans’ lives, providing unwavering support in their financial journey.

Prior to joining Money Mentors, Stacy served as the CEO of Credit Counselling Canada, the national association for non-profit credit counselling agencies, where she worked closely with major financial institutions and government bodies to advance key industry initiatives. Before her tenure as CEO at Credit Counselling Canada, Stacy led teams at the Credit Counselling Society for over 13 years, including roles as Director of Counselling, Director of Organizational Development and Director of Education & Community Awareness. She also spent several years working in employment services and leadership development, emphasizing her commitment to team growth and coaching. This breadth of experience, spanning nearly two decades in various pivotal roles, equips her with a comprehensive understanding of financial counselling and education, vital for her role at Money Mentors.

“My line is always available, and my door is always open.”

Stacy’s approach to leadership is characterized by direct involvement and genuine engagement. She plans to be the first point of contact for all media inquiries, ensuring that Money Mentors’ message is conveyed authentically and responsively. “Every opportunity to engage with the media is an opportunity to serve more Albertans. We’re all about building trust and showcasing our role as a safe and trustworthy place for financial guidance,” Stacy shares as her strategy for media relations.

Moreover, Stacy intends to be personally involved in client interactions. This unique approach not only demonstrates her commitment to understanding the needs of Albertans but also sets a powerful example of leadership within Money Mentors. “I think it’s really important that, as a leader, I put my money where my mouth is. Being on the front lines, answering calls, and meeting clients – that’s where the real impact happens. It’s about showing we’re all in this together,” she explains.

Under Stacy’s leadership, Money Mentors is poised to strengthen its position as a beacon of financial stability and education in Alberta. Her leadership promises a blend of empathy, innovation, and unwavering dedication to the community.

If you’re facing financial difficulties, give Money Mentors a call. Who knows, you might just end up chatting with the CEO.

About Money Mentors:

Money Mentors is the only Alberta-based non-profit credit counselling agency. For more than 25 years, our experienced team of accredited Counsellors have been working with Albertans to help them get out of debt, manage their money, and plan for retirement. Our mission is to educate Albertans in personal money management and the wise use of credit and to provide alternatives for families and individuals facing financial crisis. We’re proud of the work we do in our communities. Visit moneymentors.ca to contact an accredited Counsellor or try one of our free online courses.

Attachment



CBJ Newsmakers