Staff shortages in child care affect Wood Buffalo families, YMCA calls on government to support

FORT MCMURRAY, Alberta, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — While the provincial government has announced an end to public health measures, many industries continue to feel the strain of staff shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic — including the child care industry, a service that is critical to allowing parents in the Wood Buffalo region to continue to work.

YMCA of Northern Alberta, which operates six child care centres in the region, claims that while finding qualified staff was a challenge before the pandemic, the issue has only increased this year. The child care industry has been facing a 20% shortage in child care educators, even before the omicron variant sparked a 5th wave of the pandemic.

“Parents need to work so that they can contribute to the economy, and children need safe and reliable care while they do that,” Yuzda explains. “We are always hiring child care educators.”

YMCA of Northern Alberta continues to advocate with the Government of Alberta for financial support and supplies to help the organization with the cost of providing a safe work environment for child care educators during the pandemic. The province previously also provided living allowances and wage top-ups for professional development to child care workers in the region, and the YMCA would like to see incentives for workers return.

“As a nonprofit, we’re looking to the government to support our industry, and we know that child care providers across the province are in the same situation,” says Yuzda.

In the Wood Buffalo region, the YMCA alone has 7 open child care positions, but could hire another 10 on top of that, which would allow them to open more spaces to children needing care. Yuzda explains that this shortage of staff is prevalent throughout the province.

“I’d encourage anyone looking for a rewarding career to consider YMCA Child Care,” she says. Those interested in learning more can visit northernalberta.ymca.ca/jobs.

