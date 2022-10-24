Standard Uranium Announces Closing of Private Placement for C$4.25 Million in Aggregate Proceeds

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Standard Uranium Ltd. (“Standard Uranium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: STND) (OTCQB:STTDF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement as announced by the Company on September 7, 2022 (the “Offering”). Under the second tranche, the Company sold 750,000 units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of C$0.11 per unit and 15,386,154 flow-through units of the Company (each, a “FT Unit”, and collectively with the Units, the “Offered Securities”) at a price of C$0.13 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$2,082,700.02. Combined with the first tranche of the Offering, the Company sold 9,923,259 Units and 24,330,554 FT Units for aggregate gross proceeds of C$4,254,530.02.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each a “Unit Share”) and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company to be issued as a “flow-through share” within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a “FT Share”) and one half of one Warrant. Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a “Warrant Share”) at a price of C$0.17 at any time on or before that date which is twenty-four months after the issue date.

The net proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for the exploration of the Company’s projects and for working capital purposes. Proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur “Canadian exploration expenses” as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act and “flow through mining expenditures” as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (“Qualifying Expenditures“). Such proceeds will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date not later than December 31, 2022, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of gross proceeds raised from the issue of FT Shares.

In connection with the closing of the second tranche of the Offering, the Company paid finder’s fees to Red Cloud Securities Inc., and certain other arms-length brokerage firms (collectively, the “Finders”), of C$120,012 cash and 923,169 finder’s warrants, each finder’s warrant exercisable for one Unit at an exercise price of C$0.11 per Unit until October 21, 2024. Aggregate finder’s fees of C$227,191.75 cash and 1,799,955 finder’s warrants were paid to the Finders from both tranches.

All securities issued in the second tranche of the offering are subject to a statutory hold period until February 22, 2023.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Offered Securities, nor shall there be any sale of the Offered Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Offered Securities being offered will not be, and have not been, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. person.

About Standard Uranium (TSX-V: STND)

We find the fuel to power a clean energy future

Standard Uranium is a uranium exploration company with a focus on the world-class Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan Canada. Since its establishment, Standard Uranium has focused on the identification and exploration of Athabasca-style uranium targets with a view to discovery and future development.

Standard Uranium’s Davidson River Project, in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, comprises 7 mineral claims over 20,006 hectares. Davidson River is highly prospective for basement-hosted uranium deposits due to its location along trend from recent high-grade uranium discoveries. However, owing to the large project size with multiple targets, it remains broadly under-tested by drilling. Recent intersections of wide, structurally deformed and strongly altered shear zones support provide significant confidence in the exploration model and future success is expected.

For further information contact:

Jon Bey, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

550 Denman Street, Suite 200

Vancouver, BC V6G 3H1

Tel: 1 (306) 850-6699

E-mail: [email protected]

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Offering, including the expected use of proceeds of the Offering, the timing and content of upcoming work programs; geological interpretations; timing of the Company’s exploration programs; and estimates of market conditions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are highlighted in the “Risk and Uncertainties” in the Company’s management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2022, dated August 26, 2022.

Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies that may cause the Company’s actual financial results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein. Some of the material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the future price of uranium; anticipated costs and the Company’s ability to raise additional capital if and when necessary; volatility in the market price of the Company’s securities; future sales of the Company’s securities; the Company’s ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the success of exploration, development and operations activities; the timing and results of drilling programs; the discovery of mineral resources on the Company’s mineral properties; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); uncertainties related to title to mineral properties; assessments by taxation authorities; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking statements and the assumptions made with respect thereto are made as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



CBJ Newsmakers