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Stantec reports first quarter 2026 results, achieving record backlog of $9.0 billion, and adjusted earnings per share growth of 14.7%

Stantec reports first quarter 2026 results, achieving record backlog of $9.0 billion, and adjusted earnings per share growth of 14.7%

CBJ Newsmakers

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