Starbucks Downsizing in Canada

CBJ — Starbucks says the previously announced plan to close 300 of its Canadian locations will be completed by start of April.

Calling it a transformational period, the Seattle-based high-end coffeehouse made the executive decision to downsize was primarily based on a change in consumer habits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the closure of indoor seating the restructuring includes new drive-thru locations, the expansion of delivery services and a pilot of curbside pick-up only coffee shops.

Starbucks says the changes will help the coffee chain “best meet our customers where they are now.”

