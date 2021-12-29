Start The New Year Off Right – With A Safe And Sober Ride Home

OAKVILLE, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As Canadians prepare to welcome 2022, MADD Canada is asking everyone to make a sober ride home part of their New Year’s plans.

“However you are ringing in the New Year, please be safe. If your plans include alcohol, cannabis or other drugs, arrange sober transportation,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock.

MADD Canada’s first National Survey On Driving After Alcohol, Cannabis Or Illicit Drug Use, released earlier this year, showed that a disturbing number of people drive knowing they are likely impaired by the substance, and frequently have passengers with them.

Everyone can do their part to prevent impaired driving, and the devastating crashes that can result:

Never drive impaired, or ride with a driver who is impaired. Call an Uber or a taxi, take public transit, arrange a designated driver or plan to spend the night.

Call 911 to report suspected impaired drivers.

“Getting behind the wheel impaired is never worth the risk,” Ms. Hancock said. “You could lose your licence. You could face hefty fines, fees and insurance costs. You could go to jail. Worst of all, you could cause a crash that injures or kills someone. All of these awful outcomes are preventable when you plan ahead for a sober ride.”

Those looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Driver App. Visit https://www.uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.

“The MADD Canada family wishes everyone a happy, healthy and safe New Year, and all the best in 2022,” said Ms. Hancock.



