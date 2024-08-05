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Statement: CCIB Response to the Office of the Procurement Ombud’s Procurement Practice Review of Contracts Awarded to Indigenous Businesses Report

Statement: CCIB Response to the Office of the Procurement Ombud’s Procurement Practice Review of Contracts Awarded to Indigenous Businesses Report

CBJ Newsmakers

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