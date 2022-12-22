Statement from Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today’s geopolitical landscape is complex, and countries around the world are developing technologies to defend their borders and sovereignty in the face of emerging threats. In Canada, we can be proud that our aerospace clusters and industries have developed products and tools that not only compete on the world defense stage, they shine thanks to our talented workforce. A key example, one I would hope all Canadians know about, are the made-in-Canada Global series aircraft currently flying government missions on behalf of allied nations.

This year alone, Bombardier has sold and delivered Global series aircraft to multiple governments, armed forces and special mission integrators for a variety of surveillance and other missions. Over the last decade, Global series aircraft have been evaluated and chosen in the U.S., U.K. Germany, Sweden, and many more countries—having established an excellent track record.

As President and CEO of Bombardier, I want to publicly share my concern that Canada, which is facing an important choice about the airborne surveillance of its vast borders, may be considering awarding a sole-source contract directly to Boeing.

With special mission equipment getting smaller and smaller as technology progresses, we at Bombardier firmly believe that the Global 6500 aircraft will be the right-sized solution and will respond to Canada’s needs, thanks to its:

Longer range offering, endurance and proven reliability.

Next-generation engines and a leading aerodynamic profile that contributes to excellent operating costs and, more importantly, a lower carbon footprint.

A Canadian Multi-Mission Aircraft (CMMA) tender, open to diverse proposals, would be an opportunity for Canada to re-think its surveillance capabilities. A Canadian-built option should, and must, be considered on equal footing with those of foreign companies who have, in the past, directly, attacked our home-grown aircraft programs.

Canada has the skills, the industrial footprint and the technological capabilities to succeed in this sphere and become more than an exporter of technology. This is the ultimate opportunity for Canadians to look to the skies and proudly trust a Canadian-built aircraft to defend our borders and support our allies.

On behalf of its more than 10,000 talented employees in Ontario and Quebec, Bombardier and its growing Defense team, along with its skilled partners, would be proud to put forward a made-in-Canada solution to compete in a Canadian Multi-Mission Aircraft (CMMA) tender, should Canada give us the opportunity to do so.

