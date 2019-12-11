Statement from Fortis Inc. on the Passing of Ida J. Goodreau

Wednesday, December 11, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Statement from Fortis Inc. on the Passing of Ida J

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) –It is with great sadness that Fortis acknowledges the passing of Ida J. Goodreau. Ida served as the Chair of the Governance and Nominating Committee of the Fortis Inc. Board of Directors and as Chair of the Board of Fortis subsidiary, FortisBC. Ida was a director of Fortis for a decade and served on the board of FortisBC and its predecessor for many years. A .pdf version of this press release is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f52d0609-e4fe-48cf-ae63-93d8a4cf48acFor more information contact 

