Statement from Mayor Collier: Tax penalties waived 60 days

AJAX, Ontario, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Town of Ajax has made the decision to waive tax payment penalties for 60 days effective immediately for all residents and businesses.

This immediate action ensures our residents and businesses have additional financial means as we adapt to the daily impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.The two month grace period will begin on the April installment with no penalty or interest charged for May or June. In addition, insufficient funds and pre-authorized fees will be waived. We know many families are struggling to make ends meet during this difficult and uncertain time.Ajax Council is here to support our community and hopes this announcement will provide comfort and relief during these unprecedented times.Media Contact:Rachael Wraith, Corporate Communications

Town of Ajax

289-314-4992

