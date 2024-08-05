Statement from the Ontario Federation of Labour Executive Board

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) is aware of a workplace complaint that was brought to our attention outside of the regular grievance process established between the OFL and the employees’ union, COPE, for such matters.

The OFL takes these matters seriously and is committed to ensuring employees feel supported, healthy and safe within the workplace. We have taken swift and proactive steps to address this matter and are in the process of retaining a respected, independent third party to investigate the complaint, and provide their findings.

Out of respect for all parties involved — and in keeping with the principles of fairness, impartiality, and worker protection — the OFL will not be providing further details at this time.

The OFL remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing positive change in every area that affects people’s daily lives. We believe everyone deserves safe, just, and equitable working and living conditions — whether or not they belong to a union — and we will continue to build a united movement with the resolve and resources to win.

