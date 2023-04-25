Stay Safe this Spring with TSSA’s Seasonal Flooding Safety Tips

Toronto, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With snow melt and spring showers increasing the risk of flooding around this time of year, the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) cautions Ontarians to be aware of fuels and elevator related hazards that can occur during flooding conditions. When flooding occurs, key energy infrastructures can become temporarily out of commission, tempting residents to turn to alternatives that may be unsafe.

Portable, fuel-fired appliances designed for outdoor use are never safe to use indoors – They can cause carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning, fires and other harmful risks.

– They can cause carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning, fires and other harmful risks. Generators used outside must be situated away from open windows, doors and vents – CO produced by a generator can seep into these openings.

– CO produced by a generator can seep into these openings. CO gas can also accumulate in car ports, garages and covered patios – Never use portable, fuel-fired generators, propane BBQs and other fuel-burning outdoor appliances in these areas to prevent CO poisoning.

– Never use portable, fuel-fired generators, propane BBQs and other fuel-burning outdoor appliances in these areas to prevent CO poisoning. Drying a basement with commercial ventilating fans can create a ‘negative pressure’ environment – This can cause CO from appliances in the home to spill back into the home, so ensure there is proper ventilation during the procedure.

– This can cause CO from appliances in the home to spill back into the home, so ensure there is proper ventilation during the procedure. Using an elevator in a flooding building is a safety hazard – Water can accumulate in elevator shafts or adversely affect an elevator’s operation leading to entrapment or injury.

Visit TSSA.org/Seasonal-Flooding-Safety for TSSA’s full seasonal flooding safety guide. Residents and businesses unsure of how flooding conditions may affect the safeness of specific TSSA-regulated devices should contact TSSA.

“CO is a leading cause of accidental poisonings in Ontario. That’s why it is so important that Ontario residents do not compound a hazardous situation, such as a flood, by exposing themselves and their families to CO by using fuel-fired devices in poorly ventilated areas.”

-Sam Sadeghi

Director, Fuels Safety Program, TSSA

“Water leaking onto elevator components can damage the device and create a very dangerous situation for passengers. We would like to remind Ontarians to protect their wellbeing by refraining from elevator use in a flooded building.”

-Roger Neate

Director, Elevating and Amusement Devices Safety Program, TSSA

About TSSA

Throughout Ontario, the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) administers provincial safety regulations and enhances public safety. TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services include public education authorization, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, compliance support, enforcement, and prosecution activities.

