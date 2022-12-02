Stelmine acquires three new properties in the de Caniapiscau district

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stelmine Canada (« Stelmine ») (TSXV : STH). Stelmine maintains its aggressive strategy of acquiring mining properties in the Caniapiscau mining district. The Company is adding 326 new claims to his portfolio bringing the total to 1775 claims covering 936 km2. This scenario allows the Company to protect his dominant land position and develop this new district while taking advantage of high potential mineral targets.

In addition to the gold potential, the mineralization discovered on these three new properties should help Stelmine reach its objective of diversifying its portfolio and actively engage in the exploration of strategic metals such as nickel and some base metals while pursuing the advancement of its gold properties.

Undoubtedly, during the last five years, Stelmine took the challenge of focusing the exploration campaigns on the eastern extension of the Opinaca metasedimentary sub-province presenting a similar gold potential to that of the western James Bay Territory. Indeed, the La Grande/Opinaca contact while continuing eastward for 400 km has undergone limited exploration by mining companies. However, Stelmine perseverance led to successfully develop two important gold properties, Courcy and Mercator.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michel Boily, PGeo, PhD. Mr. Boily is the qualified person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

Stelmine is a junior mining exploration company pioneering a new gold district (Caniapiscau) east of James Bay in the under-explored eastern part of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin where the geological context has similarities to the Eleonore mine. Stelmine has 100% ownership of metasedimentary basin where the geological context has similarities to the Eleonore mine. Stelmine has 100% ownership of 1 775 claims or 936 km² in this part of northern Quebec, highlighted by the Courcy and Mercator Projects.

