Stelmine initiates drilling at Mercator

QUEBEC, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stelmine Canada (« Stelmine ») (STH-TSXV) is pleased to announce the start of phase 1 of its maiden heliborne drilling campaign on its 100%-owned Mercator project. The company expects to drill 2000 m distributed along 100-180 m deep holes on the Meridian gold-bearing Zone extending 2.5 km X 500 m.

The drill sites were established based on the recent gold discoveries (2022-07-27 Press Release), geology, 2022 IP survey (Induced Polarization) and the results of a heliborne MAG survey completed on the entire property (2021). Downing Drilling was contracted to run the drilling campaign.

The start of the 2022 exploration program involved the completion of an IP survey on the Meridian Zone by TMC Geophysics on a network of twenty-two 200 m-spaced grid lines totaling 25 linear km.

Isabelle Proulx, CEO of Stelmine declares: “The Mercator project indisputably generates strong interest from our technical crews due to the consistency of the received analytical results (2020-2021) from the Meridian Zone”.

The technical contents of this release were prepared and approved by Michel Boily, PhD, geo, a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Stelmine is a junior mining exploration company pioneering a new gold district (Caniapiscau) east of James Bay in the under-explored eastern part of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin where the geological context has similarities to the Eleonore mine. Stelmine has 100% ownership of 1,277 claims or 655 km² in this part of northern Quebec, highlighted by the Courcy and Mercator Projects.

