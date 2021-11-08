Step into a world of holiday magic at WinterFest

Vaughan, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canada’s Wonderland will be all decked out for the holidays beginning Nov. 13 for the return of WinterFest. Running select dates until Dec. 31, this magical outdoor event is bigger than ever with the expansion of the North Pole themed area featuring more live entertainment, holiday lights, décor, an ice wine bar, family rides and a stunning new LED tunnel called “Northern Starlight.”

“This has been an unforgettable year and we’re so pleased we could bring safe fun and amazing experiences back into people’s lives,” said Norm Pirtovshek, general manager. “With the return of WinterFest, guests can continue to enjoy time with friends and family safely, while making new memories at this beautiful outdoor holiday event.”

WinterFest features millions of holiday lights, enchanting, themed areas, festive food, an artisan Christmas market and more than 40 attractions, including:

Ice Skating on Snow Flake Lake*: Glide down the ice on the shimmering, frozen lake in front of the iconic Wonder Mountain and surrounded by beautifully lit trees and holiday light projections. Advance online reservations required.

Nightly tree-lighting ceremony: Don't miss this song-and-dance spectacular on International Street where we light our two 50-foot-tall Christmas trees decorated with thousands of lights and ornaments.

Northern Starlight (NEW): Take a starlit walk through this 100-foot-long, coloured LED tunnel, one of the new attractions in our expanded North Pole themed area!

Cool Yule Christmas: This high-energy, fun-filled show covers all your favourite Christmas pop songs. You won't be able to resist singing along.

A PEANUTS™ Guide to Christmas: Join Charlie Brown and the gang in this enjoyable sing-along celebrating the most wonderful time of the year!

And so much more! Including stunning photo ops, our Midway Merriment characters, select family rides, Cookie Decorating with Mrs. Claus* and photos with St. Nick.

*Additional charge activity.

For the full list of shows and attractions, operating hours, tickets and reservations, please visit https://www.canadaswonderland.com/winterfest

Canada’s Wonderland will be implementing a mandatory vaccination policy for guests at WinterFest. All guests 12 years and older will be required to present proof of full COVID-19 vaccination (plus government-issued ID) for admission into the park, beginning Nov. 13. Reservations for WinterFest will also be required. More information on safety protocols can be found online.

