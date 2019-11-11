STEVLOC Management Inc. has re-located its head office to Woodbridge, Ontario

WOODBRIDGE, Ontario, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — STEVLOC Management Inc. is pleased to announce the re-location of its head office to Woodbridge, Ontario.

The move comes as a result of STEVLOC’s recent CEO appointment and planned growth. STEVLOC has now extended its reach by becoming registered in British Columbia and Alberta. With Exempt Market Dealer Registration in 5 Canadian provinces, as well as the recent launch of a variety of alternative investment products, STEVLOC’s breadth of offerings provide qualified clients the chance to diversify their portfolios.“We’ve recently made some tremendous improvements and are working towards some very exciting initiatives for our clients. With this growth finally in motion, we are excited to make the move to our new office. This move is something we’ve been anxiously anticipating, and in order to support our growth, we felt the time was right to move to a location that can better serve our clients, dealing representatives, and employees,” says Josh Will, partner with STEVLOC Management Inc.About STEVLOC Management Inc.Founded in 2014, STEVLOC Management Inc. (SMI) is a registered Exempt Market Dealer (EMD). STEVLOC provides investors access to private capital market investments. As an Exempt Market Dealer, SMI’s goal is to educate investors on investment opportunities typically unknown to the consumer market. STEVLOC focuses on alternative investment opportunities which are suitable for qualified investors. For more information, please visit www.stevloc.com or e-mail contact@stevloc.com.STEVLOC Management Inc.

contact@stevloc.com

CBJ Newsmakers