Stingray Amplifies its Product Offering for CCSA

MONTREAL, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY. B), a leading music, media and technology company, today announced that it has reached an agreement with the Canadian Communication Systems Alliance (CCSA) to expand their longstanding relationship. As part of the agreement, CCSA members’ commercial and residential subscribers will gain access to music video TV channels: PalmarèsADISQ par Stingray, Stingray Hits!, Stingray Retro, Stingray Loud, Stingray Vibe, Stingray Country, 4K channels: Stingray Festival 4K, Stingray Now 4K and Stingray Naturescape, as well as Stingray Classica which features the best video recordings of classical orchestras, operas and ballets from the world’s most prestigious venues. Also now available to CCSA residential subscribers are premium subscription Video on Demand services: Stingray Karaoke and Qello Concerts by Stingray.Channels HighlightsPalmarèsADISQ par Stingray - Turns the spotlight on Quebec music stars and the best French-language Canadian music videos.

Stingray Hits! - Massively popular music videos by today’s hottest stars with a dose of all-time favorites from the past 20 years.

Stingray Retro - Great music never goes out of style. Rewind to the biggest hits of the ‘80s, ‘90s, and early ‘00s.

Stingray Loud - Rock, metal, punk, and alternative music videos that are brash, hard and raw.Stingray Vibe – Hip-hop, R&B, EDM, dance, and rhythmic pop artists who set the scene. Stingray Country - New channel! The best of new country, bro country, ‘90s country, pop country and more.

Stingray Festival 4K – Caters to an audience of music fans and technophiles of all ages who will thrill at spectacular live performances and events broadcast in four times the clarity and detail of HD.Stingray Now 4K – Delivers the most wide-ranging and diverse 4K music video programming on television: A diverse, 24/7 programming of today’s top hits, indie gems, and stunning videos by up-and-coming artists from around the world. Stingray Naturescape – Now available as a linear service in 4k — in addition to already being available via CCSA Member companies in linear HD and 4k video on demand – Stingray rebranded its fan-favourite Slow-TV channel, Stringray Ambiance as Stingray Naturescape. The channel broadcasts the same breathtaking scenery from around the world to transform any home into a peaceful, relaxing oasis.

Stingray Classica – The world’s premium television destination dedicated to classical music, opera, and ballet.

Qello Concerts by Stingray – Brings 2,000 full-length concerts and music documentaries streamed on-demand to residential subscribers with performances by global stars such as Beyoncé, The Tragically Hip, Maroon 5, Paul McCartney, Queen, Imagine Dragons, The Rolling Stones and many more.

Stingray Karaoke – Gives residential subscribers access to 14,000 popular songs across all genres including Disney, Top 40 Hits and curated playlists such as Disco Party and Blazin’ Country programmed to bring families together for a night of entertainment. “We are thrilled to be expanding our agreement with CCSA to continue providing its members with access to an incomparable entertainment offering,” said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray. “Our partnership creates an important opportunity to unleash the power of music through a diverse product portfolio. By providing viewers with the highest level of service and choice, we leverage their trust, which in turn, only makes our relationship with CCSA stronger over time.”About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com .About the CCSA

The Canadian Communication Systems Alliance (CCSA) represents more than 110 Independent companies providing internet, TV & telephone services to hundreds of thousands of Canadians in communities generally outside urban markets, from coast to coast to coast. CCSA members include community cooperatives, family businesses, municipalities and companies owned by Indigenous Peoples. For more information, visit http://ccsaonline.ca .For more information, please contact:Cheryl Mangusso

