Stingray Launches Free, Ad-supported TV Channels and Additional Premium SVOD Services with 8 Partners Worldwide; Potential Audience Reach Grows by Over 300 M

MONTREAL, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced the launch of free, ad supported TV channels and premium SVOD services with eight major OTT providers: Huawei (world), izzi (Mexico), XUMO (U.S.), LG (U.S.), Vizio (U.S.), Samsung (U.S.), TiVo Plus (U.S.) and Cliq Digital (U.S.). These distribution agreements grow Stingray’s potential reach by over 300 million viewers.

With this announcement, Stingray confirms new partnerships with Huawei, Vizio, TiVo Plus and Cliq Digital and solidifies existing relationships with Samsung, izzi, XUMO, and LG. What attracts the world’s biggest entertainment content providers to Stingray’s music services is their expert curation and adaptability to many platforms as technologies and audience needs evolve.“Stingray was born out of a true passion for connecting fans to the music they love,” said Mathieu Péloquin, Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications of Stingray. “What started in 2007 as a karaoke service has evolved into one of the most comprehensive and diversified portfolios in the industry. As we continue to grow our position as the leading provider of curated SVOD music content, we are also constantly driven to find new ways to generate revenue, and ad-supported services are an obvious choice. Today, I am especially excited to introduce free, ad-supported TV channels to drive profitability and connect with a bigger audience than ever. With these new distribution agreements, we have grown our potential worldwide reach by over 300 million viewers. That is an achievement I am immensely proud of. I look forward to long, fruitful relationships with our new and existing partners.”FAST Channels

With the introduction of free, ad-supported TV channels (FAST channels), Stingray diversifies its portfolio and offers audiences a way to access music content at no extra cost through existing streaming subscriptions. Like other free streaming services, Stingray’s free content won’t require additional subscription or any other commitments but will instead be fully supported by ads.Stingray’s FAST channels live right within its partners’ existing entertainment platforms.Qello Concerts by Stingray (concert films, full-length live shows, and music documentaries): carried by Samsung, XUMO, LG and Vizio.Stingray Karaoke (huge library of songs to sing along to in every genre): carried by XUMO and LG.Stingray Classica (majestic symphonies, grandiose operas, and beautiful ballets): carried by STIRR.Stingray took this opportunity to rebrand its fan-favourite Slow-TV channel, Stingray Ambiance, as Stingray Naturescape. Stingray Naturescape broadcasts the same breathtaking scenery from around the world to transform any home into a peaceful, relaxing oasis.Stingray Naturescape (your window to the world): carried by Samsung, Vizio, XUMO, LG and TiVo Plus.SVOD Services

Stingray’s SVOD services have proven popular with music fans worldwide for years.Qello Concerts by Stingray: carried by izzi and Huawei VideoStingray Karaoke: carried by izziStingray Music: carried by Cliq DigitalAbout Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries.

