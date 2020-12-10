Stingray Launches the Stingray Music TV app on Videotron’s Helix TV

MONTREAL, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced that its Stingray Music TV app has launched on Helix TV, Videotron’s entertainment platform. Starting today, Helix TV subscribers will have access to their favourite audio music channels like Stingray Hit List, Stingray Classic Rock or Stingray Hot Country through the brand new Stingray Music TV app.

Helix TV subscribers can also explore and enjoy an additional 2,000 professionally curated channels in over 100 genres including hip-hop, rock, pop, electronic, indie, country music and more! The Stingray Music TV app invites users to combine up to three filters amongst Activity, Mood, Theme, Genre and Era for a listening experience that’s uniquely theirs. Each combination returns a tailored selection of corresponding channels to choose from as well as additional suggestions they may also like.In addition, the Stingray Music TV app will be accessible through Helix TV voice remote which will allow subscribers to say “Go to Stingray Music” to launch the app or “Play Stingray Pop Adult” to search for a specific channel with voice commands.“We are thrilled to launch the Stingray Music TV app for the first time on a X1 platform with Videotron Helix, a key client, and long-lasting partner from our earliest days,” said Mathieu Péloquin, Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications of Stingray. “Our continued global success is partially due to leveraging the trust clients have placed in us and providing them with the highest level of service. This launch showcases the quality and diversity of Stingray’s growing product portfolio.”About StingrayMontreal-based Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.For more information, please contact:Frédérique Gagnier

