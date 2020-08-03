Stingray Music Launches with Six Partners in the US

Up to 10 Free Music Channels Available on Comcast Xfinity, Distro TV, Freecast’s Select TV, Channel Plus on LG, MX Player and XUMO; Potential Audience Reach Grows by Over 40 million

MONTREAL, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY. A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced the launch of Stingray Music with six leading platforms in the United States: Comcast Xfinity, Distro TV, Freecast’s Select TV, Channel Plus on LG, MX Player, and XUMO. These distribution agreements grow Stingray’s potential reach by over 40 million viewers. Starting today, users have free access to up to 10 Stingray Music audio channels curated by expert programmers in all the most popular genres including rock, pop, country, hip-hop, and Latin.Stingray Music HighlightsClassic Rock: Classic rock from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s offers up legends like Janis Joplin, Peter Frampton, and The Rolling Stones. Hot Country: This channel rounds up brand new country hits and favorites from the past decade. Hit List: Listen to today’s hits and tomorrow’s chart-toppers.Alternative: Hard-hitting acts like Arcade Fire, Billy Talent, and The Black Keys make up this intense alternative rock mix.Pop Adult: A selection of pop adult classics, which includes hit makers like Adele and Maroon 5, and timeless favorites such as U2 and Madonna. Flashback 70s: Go back to an explosive decade in music when Abba, Jackson 5, Kool and the Gang, the Bee Gees, and Carole King reigned on the charts. Remember the 80s: Rewind to the ’80s with the synth-pop sound of stars such as Michael Jackson, George Michael, and Whitney Houston. Hip-Hop/R&B: Get ready for the grittiest sounds of today’s hip-hop scene, featuring hits by Beyoncé, T-Pain, Rick Ross, and Nicki Minaj.Greatest Hits: This channel is filled with crowd-pleasers that never go out of style.Éxitos del Momento: Discover today’s hottest Latin music in genres such as salsa, samba, merengue, flamenco, tango, reggaeton, and reggae. Soul Storm: Get lost in the mellow and sensual rhythms of contemporary soul and R&B.“We are thrilled to bring Stingray Music to customers in the US,” said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray. “The way people watch TV and consume music is constantly evolving and we are always on the lookout for innovative partnership to seamlessly bring our curated content to the greatest number of listeners. These agreements will give us access to an extremely engaged and discerning user base while expanding our brand presence in the US.” About StingrayMontreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.For more information, please contact:Mathieu Péloquin

