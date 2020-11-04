Stingray Renews and Expands Distribution Agreement with TELUS

Long-Term Agreement Covers Multi-Product Offering Including the Qello Concerts by Stingray TV App for Optik TV SubscribersMONTREAL, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced that it has reached a long-term agreement with TELUS that continues to advance the companies’ long-standing partnership. As part of the deal, Optik TV subscribers will soon have access to the new TV app Qello Concerts by Stingray, enabling them to experience full-length concerts and music documentaries from the comfort of home. Qello Concerts by Stingray will be available to Optik TV subscribers for a monthly subscription fee of $8.00.

Additionally, Optik TV subscribers will continue to access, free of charge, their favorite audio music channels through the Stingray Music TV app. This offering includes over 2,000 channels curated for all of life’s moments and the addition of national and regional radio stations. Subscribers will also benefit from the free Stingray Music mobile app and web player, allowing them to take their music with them on the go. The deal opens the door for TELUS to offer the application to its mobile subscribers.The TV apps – Stingray Music Videos & Stingray Karaoke – each with its full catalogue of over 20,000 songs, plus the TV channels Stingray Loud, Stingray Vibe, Stingray Retro, Stingray Country, Stingray Hits!, Stingray Now 4K, Stingray Naturescape 4K, Stingray Festival 4K and PalmarèsAdisq par Stingray will continue to be available to most subscribers, free of charge. The premium TV channel Stingray Classica is available on a subscription basis.“We are extremely pleased to announce the continued growth of our relationship with TELUS, a key client, and long-lasting partner from our earliest days. Together, we will continue providing TELUS subscribers with access to an incomparable entertainment offering across multiple platforms,” said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray. “This agreement showcases the quality and diversity of Stingray’s growing product portfolio.”About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.For more information, please contact:Mathieu Péloquin

