Stingray Signs Global Distribution Deal with LG to Launch FAST Channels & AVOD to LG Channels

MONTREAL, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced that it has reached an agreement for the distribution of a suite of FAST channels to LG smart TVs and WebOS operating system worldwide. As part of the new deal, LG will also make associated Stingray AVOD packages for karaoke and concerts.

LG Channels’ users will have free access to Stingray Music audio channels curated by expert programmers in all the most popular genres. In addition to cross genre chart toppers, a selection of channels, including Classic Rock, Easy Listening, Everything ‘80s, Greatest Hits, Hit List, Hip-Hop, Hot Country, Pop Adult, Smooth Jazz, Soul Storm, and Spa will be available.

Viewers will also enjoy stunning 4K imagery on Stingray Naturescape, a unique TV channel that combines breathtaking scenery and close-ups, with soundtracks tailor-made to accompany every moment of the day. From scenic oceans, coastal and mountain panoramas to aerial views over tropical paradises and crystal-clear underwater adventures, the channel also highlights specialty content during holidays and throughout the year.

For LG Channels on-demand viewers, Stingray will curate its highly popular karaoke tracks into genre-based playlists, including one dedicated to kids and aspiring artists. LG will also include a selection of Qello Concerts and documentaries featuring Foo Fighters, the Eagles and more. Together with Stingray’s music and scenic FAST channels, the AVOD offering is designed to delight viewers with entertaining and interactive content that highlights LG TV’s stunning picture and sound quality, including the award-winning LG OLED TVs.

“We are thrilled to have been chosen as content partner for LG Channels,” said David Purdy, Chief Revenue Officer of Stingray. “By working together, we will drive up engagement with free access to the most comprehensive mix of music-related content worldwide. Our curated music services, video products and specialty programming are the perfect complement to viewers of LG Channels.”

The global smart TV market is estimated to account for $436.2 billion in terms of value by the end of 20281.

A full list of the initial suite of FAST channels is listed below:

Nature Vision

Stingray Naturescape

Stingray Karaoke

Qello Concerts by Stingray

Stingray Music Stingray Classic Rock Stingray Easy Listening Stingray Euro Hits Stingray Everything 80s Stingray Exitos del momento Stingray Greatest Hits Stingray Hip Hop Stingray Hit List Stingray Hot Country Stingray Nothin’ but the 90s Stingray Pop Adult Stingray Smooth Jazz Stingray Soul Storm Stingray The Spa Stingray Today’s K-Pop Stingray 2000s



About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading global music, media, and technology company with over 1,000 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, over 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, AVOD & FAST channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music and digital advertising, and music apps which have been downloaded over 160 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com

