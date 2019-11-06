Stingray Signs Long-Term Agreement as the In-Store Media Provider for Metro Inc.

MONTREAL, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stingray, a leading business-to-business multi-platform music and in-store media solution provider, today announced that it has concluded a long-term deal to provide custom music programming and in-store messaging for over one thousand leading grocery and pharmacy METRO’s establishments. Retailers under the agreement include Metro and Metro Plus in Quebec, Metro in Ontario, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis, Les 5 Saisons, Brunet, and Jean Coutu.

Stingray’s strong partnership as the digital signage provider for Brunet and Jean Coutu for over the last ten years has set the foundation for continuing to strengthen the brands’ customer experience with cutting-edge audio solutions. The offering includes regularly updated customized, and day-parted, music programming with over 30 million titles as well as the production of in-store messaging for each brand.About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is the world-leading provider of multiplatform music services and digital experiences for pay TV operators, commercial establishments, OTT providers, mobile operators and more. Stingray’s services include audio television channels, premium television channels, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, music apps and more. Geared towards individuals and businesses alike, Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries and its mobile apps have been downloaded over 90 million times. Stingray is headquartered in Montreal and currently has close to 350 employees worldwide. For more information: www.stingray.com.For more information, please contact:

Mathieu Péloquin

Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications

Stingray

1 514-664-1244, ext. 2362

mpeloquin@stingray.com

