Stock Markets Shaky on New U.S.-China Spat

CBJ — It was too good to last. A few days had past without any further flareups between the U.S. and China, that is until U.S. President Donald Trump signed legislation to support Hong Kong’s protesters.

A four-day rally on most stock markets throughout the world — including New York and Toronto — took a hit on Thursday after China said it would retaliate for U.S. legislation backing the protesters.

China’s state council said that it would step up punishment for intellectual property violations – a key sticking point in the U.S.-China conflict – and that it would lower non-tarrif trade barriers.But in all likelihood that will merely result in the Trump administration adding more punitive trade tariffs.

