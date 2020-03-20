Stock Markets Stabilize

CBJ — At the conclusion of the most tumultuous week in the history of the international stock markets, there has been some stability as it comes to an end.

Canadian and U.S. stocks have shown modest recoveries from plummeting figures in the first part of the week. Thursday marked a turnaround for both Bay Street and Wall Street.

As of 11:45am EDT:

S&P/TSX Composite Index: Up 333 points at 12,503

Dow Jones: Up 5 points at 20,091

If the gains hold until Friday’s close it would mark the first time back-to-back gains have been recognized in well over a month.

Investors have been panicked due to the uncertainty about the size and duration of the impact of COVID-19 and the spreading of business slowdowns and shutdowns in an effort to contain it.

Air Canada has announced the temporary layoffs of 5,000 workers at Air Canada due to the drastic decline in passengers. Some flights will continue in conjunction with recommendations from the federal government in an effort to bring as many Canadians abroad back home as soon as possible.

New York Governor Cuomo has just mandated that all businesses must send their employees home if they are not deemed to be providing an essential service.

California’s governor imposed a lockdown of all 40 million people. State residents can only leave their homes for the absolute essentials, such as grocery shopping, or going to the pharmacy or the bank. It seems as if Canada is trending in that same direction, although Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he his happy to see that the vast majority of Canadians have adhered to the edict of social distancing and self-isolation.

At Sobey’s, plexiglass shields are being installed at cashier counters to keep the distance between employees and customers.

More than 10,000 people have died worldwide. There are more than 246,000 confirmed cases worldwide, including nearly 85,000 people who have fully recovered.

@CanBizJournal