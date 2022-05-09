Stone Asset Management Limited Announces Mutual Fund Risk Rating Change

TORONTO, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stone Asset Management Limited (“SAM”), the Manager of the Stone Mutual Funds, announced today a change to the risk rating on one of the Funds that it manages as set out below:

Fund name Previous rating New rating Stone Global Sustainability Fund Low to medium Medium

The methodology used by SAM to identify the investment risk level of each Fund within the Stone Mutual Funds is in accordance with the standardized Risk Classification Methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrator. SAM reviews the risk rating for each Fund at a minimum on an annual basis, as well as when a Fund undergoes a material change. These changes are the result of an annual review and are not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the Stone Mutual Funds. A summary of this methodology and the investment objectives and strategies of each Fund can be found in the Fund’s prospectus dated June 16, 2021, the risk rating will be updated in the upcoming prospectus renewal which is expected to become available on or about June 15, 2022.

About SAM

SAM is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stone Investment Group Limited, an independent Canadian-owned wealth management company. SAM provides investment management services via distinctive investment mandates, overseen daily by the disciplined execution of a proprietary investment process and investment philosophy. Access to SAM investment mandates can be achieved by way of purchase of Stone Mutual Funds through your Investment Advisor and Private Wealth Management services. SAM’s expertise ranges from servicing Canada’s retail investors and working with their financial advisors to the complexities of working directly with Family Offices, endowments and foundations. At SAM, we want our investors to sleep well, knowing they’ll have the financial resources to live well.

