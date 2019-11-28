Stone Asset Management Limited Announces Securityholder Approval of Changes to Stone EuroPlus Fund; Stone Global Strategy Fund Special Meeting Adjourned

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stone Asset Management Limited (“SAM”), the investment fund manager and portfolio manager of Stone EuroPlus Fund (the “Fund”), today announced that securityholders of the Fund have approved changes to the Fund’s fundamental investment objectives and the accompanying amendments including revising the current Performance Benchmark to reflect the changes, the commencement of a new measurement period for the Fund against the revised Performance Benchmark effective upon such change, for the calculation of a performance fee earned if any, and a change of Fund name to Stone Global Sustainability Fund. A summary of the changes is as follows:

Change of Performance BenchmarkWith a new global exposure for the Fund under the proposed investment objective, the existing Performance Benchmark will no longer be an appropriate measure. The change in Performance Benchmark will be as follows:The changes are effective January 1, 2020.SAM, the investment fund manager and portfolio manager of Stone Global Strategy Fund, today announced that the special meeting of securityholders of the Stone Global Strategy Fund scheduled on November 27, 2019 was adjourned due to lack of quorum. The adjourned meeting will be held at 11:00 am (Toronto time) on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Miller Thomson LLP, 40 King Street West, 58th Floor, Toronto, Ontario. The record date remains the same for the adjourned meeting as described in the Notice of Special Meetings previously sent to securityholders. At the adjourned meeting, quorum will consist of securityholders of the Stone Global Strategy Fund present in person or by proxy.Full particulars of the changes are outlined in a management circular dated October 30, 2019 which is available on SEDAR.About SAM

SAM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Stone Investment Group Limited, an independent Canadian-owned wealth management company. SAM provides investment management services via distinctive investment mandates, overseen daily by the disciplined execution of a proprietary investment process and investment philosophy. Access to SAM investment mandates can be achieved via a family of open-ended mutual funds, a pooled fund, and Private Wealth Management services. SAM’s expertise ranges from servicing Canada’s retail investors and working with their financial advisors to the complexities of working directly with Family Offices, endowments and foundations. At Stone, we want our investors to sleep well, knowing they’ll have the financial resources to live well.For more information:

