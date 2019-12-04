Stone Asset Management Limited Announces Securityholder Approval of Changes to Stone Global Strategy Fund

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stone Asset Management Limited (“SAM”), the investment fund manager and portfolio manager of Stone Global Strategy Fund (the “Fund”), today announced at an Adjourned Special Meeting that securityholders of the Fund have approved changes to the Fund’s fundamental investment objectives, and a change of Fund name to Stone Global ESG Strategy Fund. A summary of the changes is as follows:

The changes are effective January 1, 2020. Full particulars of the changes are outlined in a management circular dated October 30, 2019, which is available on SEDAR.About SAM

SAM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Stone Investment Group Limited, an independent Canadian-owned wealth management company. SAM provides investment management services via distinctive investment mandates, overseen daily by the disciplined execution of a proprietary investment process and investment philosophy. Access to SAM investment mandates can be achieved via a family of open-ended mutual funds, a pooled fund, and Private Wealth Management services. SAM’s expertise ranges from servicing Canada’s retail investors and working with their financial advisors to the complexities of working directly with Family Offices, endowments and foundations. At Stone, we want our investors to sleep well, knowing they’ll have the financial resources to live well.For more information:

Stone Investment Group Limited

Jason Stone

Investor Relations

T 416 867 2533 T 800 336 9528 x4429

E jasons@stoneco.com www.stoneco.com

