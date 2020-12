Stone Gold Inc. Announces Corporate Secretary Appointment

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stone Gold Inc. (formerly CR Capital Corp.) (TSX-V / STG) (“Stone Gold” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Shaun Drake as Corporate Secretary. Mr. Drake has been providing corporate secretarial services to reporting issuers for over 20 years, using his experience to provide effective and practical solutions to company’s continuous disclosure and governance requirements. He is an Associate (ACG) of the Chartered Governance Institute. He presently acts as Corporate Secretary to various companies listed on the TSX and the TSX Venture Exchange.

In connection with Mr. Drake’s appointment, he has been granted 50,000 incentive stock options of the Company. The options were granted under the Company’s Stock Option Plan and each stock option entitles the holder to acquire one Stone Gold common share at an exercise price of $0.17 until November 9, 2025 and vest immediatelyFor further information, please contact:

Mr. John Timmons

President & CEO

Stone Gold Inc.

Cellular (416) 931 2243

Email: jtimmons@stonegold.ca

Stone Gold Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of properties for the mining of precious and base metals.

