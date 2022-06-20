Stone Investment Group Obtains Final Court Order Approving Its Plan of Arrangement With Starlight Investments Capital LP

TORONTO, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stone Investment Group Limited (“SIG” or the “Corporation“) announced today that the Corporation has obtained a final court order (the “Final Order”) from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) approving the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Plan of Arrangement”) under the Canada Business Corporations Act.

The Plan of Arrangement described in the Corporation’s management information circular dated May 18, 2022, provides for, among other things, a transaction pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated April 7, 2022 (the “Arrangement Agreement“) between the Corporation, Stone-SIG Acquisition Limited, 13613429 Canada Inc., Starlight Investments Capital LP and 13909841 Canada Inc.

As previously announced, the Plan of Arrangement was approved by shareholders of the Corporation at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 15, 2022.

If all of the conditions to closing for the transactions contemplated in the Plan of Arrangement and Arrangement Agreement are satisfied or waived, the transactions are expected to be effected on or about June 24, 2022.

Copies of the Arrangement Agreement and the Plan of Arrangement are available on the Corporation’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Stone Investment Group Limited

The Corporation is an independent wealth management Corporation. The Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Stone Asset Management Limited, structures and manages high quality investment products for Canadian investors.

