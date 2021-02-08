StorageVault Canada Inc. named Official Storage and Moving Partner of Team Canada

Long-term partnership provides support to athletes and NSOs across CanadaTORONTO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Monday, the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) formally announced StorageVault Canada Inc. as the new Official Storage and Moving Partner of Team Canada. The five-year partnership, which began in late 2020 and runs through 2024, will focus on providing residential, office, corporate and industrial storage and moving services to the COC, National Sport Organizations and Team Canada athletes.“The COC is proud to officially welcome StorageVault to the Canadian Olympic family. We are grateful to our dedicated partners for their unwavering support of Team Canada, especially throughout the pandemic,” said COC CEO and Secretary General, David Shoemaker. “StorageVault shares our values of respect, accountability, excellence, bravery and fun. The immense value to the sport system provided through this partnership will surely have a positive impact on Canadian athletes and the day-to-day operations of the National Sport Organizations.”“For many years, StorageVault has supported sport organizations across Canada, and it has been our desire to specifically support athletes on their Olympic journey”, said Iqbal Khan, StorageVault’s #1 Team Canada Fan and Chief Financial Officer. “It is a passion that has stayed with me since childhood. Watching my first Olympic Games in 1988, shortly after moving to Canada from Guyana, I recall being amazed by the number of sports and being awestruck by the energy and diversity of the competition.”For more than 20 years, StorageVault, and its affiliate brands Access Storage, Sentinel Storage, Storage for Your Life and Depotium Mini-Entrepôt, has established itself as the largest and fastest-growing storage company in Canada, with a national footprint of over 210 locations. In addition, StorageVault offers portable storage across the country through Cubeit and StorageVault Containers, as well as document storage and shredding (RecordXpress).Their mission has always included supporting the communities they serve, from grassroots organizations to Olympians striving for gold, especially during these unique times.“We are grateful to have the business platform that allows us to support athletes and communities across the Country,” stated Celeste Blackmore, StorageVault’s National Director of Corporate Partnerships. “It is with great pride and patriotism that we announce and welcome Team Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee to our partnership family.”It was this shared philosophy and core values around supporting the Canadian sporting community, and beyond, that made the partnership with Team Canada a natural fit for StorageVault.“We are passionate about supporting our neighbours from coast to coast to coast to ensure that our communities are healthy and safe,” added Blackmore. “We are driven by the same virtues as athletes and we understand that becoming an Olympian is a lifelong pursuit that requires passion, determination and the support of family, friends and organizations. From young hopefuls in grassroots organizations to Olympians striving for gold, we proudly support their journey to excellence. Go Canada Go!”MEDIA ADVISORY:Team Canada and StorageVault Canada Inc. will be hosting a panel with five Olympic champions, Catriona Le May Doan, Bruny Surin, Erica Wiebe, Jon Montgomery and Patrick Chan on Thursday February 11, 2021 at 8:00pm ET. For more information and to RSVP, please visit https://www.facebook.com/teamcanada/posts/10158273451018264 StorageVault Overview:StorageVault owns, manages and rents self storage and portable storage space to individuals and commercial clients. We also store documents, manage data and provide shredding services to businesses, health care institutions and government sectors. With a national footprint of over 200 locations, we are the fastest growing and only publicly listed storage company in Canada, having closed over $1.4B in accretive acquisitions since 2015. ( Website / Facebook ).MEDIA CONTACTS:Josh Su, Public Relations

