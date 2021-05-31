StorageVault Completes Previously Announced Purchase of Four Storage Assets for $32 Million

TORONTO, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault”) (SVI-TSX-V) is pleased to announce that, further to its March 3, 2021 and April 1, 2021 news releases, it has completed the acquisition of four stores, two located in Alberta and two in Saskatchewan (the “Acquisition”), for an aggregate purchase price of $32,000,000. The Acquisition was an arm’s length transaction.

The purchase price for the Acquisition of $32,000,000, subject to customary adjustments, was paid for with funds on hand.

StorageVault has now closed $103.8 million of transactions to date this year.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault now owns and operates 220 storage locations in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia. StorageVault owns 180 of these locations plus over 4,400 portable storage units representing over 9.9 million rentable square feet on over 585 acres of land. StorageVault also provides professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205

ir@storagevaultcanada.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

