StorageVault rebrands its stores in British Columbia to Sentinel Storage

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — StorageVault Canada Inc. (“StorageVault”) ‎(SVI-TSX-V) ‎is pleased to announce the rebranding of all of its stores in British Columbia to the Sentinel Storage brand from Storage for Your Life.

Sentinel Storage has been a trusted brand for more than 40 years in British Columbia and Alberta and is considered the premier self-storage brand in Western Canada. With the rebrand, there will now be 59 stores under Sentinel Storage brand.

The rebranding will streamline communications, marketing initiatives and strengthens Sentinel Storage as the dominant brand offering innovative storage solutions and unparalleled client service in Western Canada.

The launch of the new brand began on May 10th, 2021 and includes over 15 properties throughout the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island, and Interior BC. The rebranding is scheduled to be completed by June 2021.

“The rebrand is not just cosmetic, it is part of our continual process to improve our brand awareness and customer experience in Western Canada,” said Jennifer Johnson, Director of Operations, Western Canada.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault now owns and operates 216 storage locations in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia. StorageVault owns 176 of these locations plus over 4,400 portable storage units representing over 9.6 million rentable square feet on over 570 acres of land. StorageVault also provides professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services. (sentinelstorage.ca / facebook.com/sentinelstoragecanada/).

