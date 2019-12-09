Stratabound Announces $200,000 Private Placement

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) (“Stratabound” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) offering of up to $200,000. The Private Placement will be composed of units (the “Units”) of the Company. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will be exercisable for one common share at $0.09 for 24 months from the date of issue. The Units have been priced at $0.05. The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for general corporate purposes.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. Completion of the Offering remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. No fees will be paid with respect to the Private Placement.About StrataboundStratabound Minerals Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on gold exploration at its flagship Golden Culvert Project, Yukon Territory and its new McIntyre Brook Project, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company also holds a significant land position that hosts three base metals deposits in the Bathurst base metals camp of New Brunswick featuring the Captain Copper-Cobalt Deposit that hosts an NI 43-101 compliant Measured+Indicated resource.For further information, please see the Golden Culvert presentation and the NI 43-101 technical report on the Stratabound web site, www.stratabound.com.For further information contact:R. Kim Tyler, President and CEO

416-915-4157

info@stratabound.com

www.stratabound.comNeither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.WARNING: The Company relies upon litigation protection for “forward looking” statements. The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. This forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking information. Factors that may cause actual results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, inaccurate assumptions concerning the exploration for and development of mineral deposits, currency fluctuations, unanticipated operational or technical difficulties, changes in laws or regulations, failure to obtain regulatory, exchange or shareholder approval, the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits, changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets and the inability to raise additional financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update this forward-looking information after the date of this release or to revise such information to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

