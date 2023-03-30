Strategic Real Estate Alliance Announces Integrated Brand, Nicola Blackwood Realty Advisors

Vancouver, BC, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After two successful years of partnership, Nicola Wealth is re-branding Blackwood Partners Inc. as Nicola Blackwood Realty Advisors.

Nicola Wealth’s acquisition of Blackwood Partners in 2021 reinforced the firm’s commitment to building their institutional offering. With over $13.7 billion (CAD) of assets under management, Nicola Wealth offers a diverse range of investment opportunities in public and private asset classes. Real estate, in particular, plays an important role within client portfolios through three evergreen open-ended real estate limited partnerships run by the Nicola Wealth Real Estate (NWRE) team.

Nicola Blackwood Realty Advisors has an established team based in Toronto with a reputable track record dating back to 2000. This team provides real estate development and asset management services to institutional clients seeking direct investment opportunities in Canada.

“Nicola Wealth has two distinct real estate units, the Nicola Wealth Real Estate team and the newly re-branded Nicola Blackwood Realty Advisors team,” comments Mark Hannah, Managing Director of Nicola Wealth Real Estate. “Each team will continue to service their respective clients and funds. However, there is a unique opportunity for collaboration to provide our clients with access to a wider range of asset classes in Canada and the United States.”

“We believe the opportunity to offer sponsor co-investment will further enhance our ability to attract institutional clients who are seeking goal alignment with their advisor,” adds John Hayes, Managing Director of Nicola Blackwood Realty Advisors.

The Nicola Wealth Real Estate team (NWRE) and Nicola Blackwood Realty Advisors have already joined forces on multiple transactions. In 2021, NWRE entered a joint venture with two of Nicola Blackwood Realty Advisors’ institutional clients to acquire a large industrial development site in the Greater Toronto Area that will accommodate 1.7 million square feet of prime industrial distribution space. Nicola Blackwood Realty Advisors will serve as the development manager on behalf of the co-owners of this project.

“With the addition of Nicola Blackwood Realty Advisors, our fully integrated real estate platform further underlines our commitment to growing our market presence,” says Mark Hannah. “The collaboration of the two real estate units will enhance the access to what we determine to be quality assets and to service our private clients as well as grow our institutional client base.”

About Nicola Blackwood Realty Advisors

Nicola Blackwood Realty Advisors, a fully owned subsidiary of Nicola Wealth Management Ltd., provides real estate investment advisory, asset management, and transaction management services to Canadian pension funds, foreign investors, private investors and both public and private sector companies to assist them in achieving their investment and corporate real estate objectives. Visit nicolawealth.com/blackwood to learn more.

About Nicola Wealth Real Estate

NWRE is the in-house real estate team of Nicola Wealth, a Canadian financial planning and investment firm with over $13.7 billion (CAD) of assets under management. NWRE is an experienced team that sources and manages a growing portfolio of properties in major markets across North America spanning a diversified range of asset classes which include industrial, multi-family rental apartment, office, self-storage, retail and seniors housing. The Nicola Wealth Real Estate portfolio now exceeds $8 billion (CAD) gross asset value. Visit realestate.nicolawealth.com to learn more.



